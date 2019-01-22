Could you be living in one of the slowest internet areas in the UK?

Feel the need, the need for speed? You’re not the only one, for a lot of internet users getting top whack out of your connection is as important as hot meals and a housemate that won’t steal your cheese from the fridge.

Yet, according to research from consumer charity Which? users might not be getting what they are paying for. While you might think that the worst hit areas are those out in the sticks, it turns out that it’s not just rural areas that are suffering in the quest for lightning fast broadband.

In fact, while some of the worst areas for broadband across the UK are the Lake District and chunks of Scotland and Wales, Tower Hamlets and Westminster in London are also on the list of bad places to have internet.

But what even is bad internet these days? Which? discovered that average broadband speeds clock in at somewhere between 10-12Mb, while the very fastest towns have an average speed of around 32Mb.

You can take a look at the research here, which outs Orkney has having a miserable 3Mb connection speed, not enough to stream Netflix in HD (that takes 5Mb).

But if they’re slow, who’s fast?

Broxbourne in Hertfordshire has an average of 32.5Mb, while Cambridge, Crawley, Newark and Sherwood, Nottingham, Rushmore, Watford and West Dunbartonshire in Scotland are bloody fast, while Harrow, Barking and Dagenham in London are pretty speedy too, averaging between 26Mb and 23Mb.

So, good news if you’re in one of the quicker areas, bad news if you’re stuck somewhere a little more sluggish. Still, we’re much faster than we used to be, my childhood of dial-up broadband and teenage years dealing with 1.5Mb speeds now feel like a long long time ago.

What’s your internet speed? Are you getting what you pay for? Let us know on @TrustedReviews