Liverpool vs Wolves Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Liverpool vs Wolves: Where to live stream the Premier League this Sunday

Quick, somebody tell Liverpool to put their celebrations on hold, they’ve got another fairly important game to play. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Wolves online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Do Jurgen Klopp’s men have anything left in the tank after their midweek heroics against Barcelona? The Reds completed one of the great Champions League comebacks on Tuesday, and will be hoping for a big slice of luck this afternoon.

They come into today’s game a solitary point behind Man City, and need Pep Guardiola’s men to slip up against lowly Brighton in order to have a sniff of lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time ever. There’s a chance it could happen, but it’s an extremely slim one.

Even then, getting the three points won’t be straightforward. Nuno Espirito Santo has enjoyed an outstanding maiden Premier League campaign, and his Wolves team will want to end the season on a high, with last month’s FA Cup semi-final defeat still hanging over them.

Today’s game should be a showcase of exciting attacking talent, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and… Georginio Wijnaldum on one side, and Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez on the other. There’s goals written all over this.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Liverpool vs Wolves Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST on Sunday, May 12, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Premier League. The build-up starts at 2pm. The Brighton vs Man City game kicks off at the same time, and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an thrilling affair.

