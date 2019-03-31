Liverpool vs Tottenham: Where to live stream the Premier League this Sunday

Tottenham take a trip to Anfield this afternoon to face a Liverpool side that can’t afford any more slip-ups in this season’s title race. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Reds have been far from their fluid best in recent weeks, with a series of draws allowing Man City to eliminate the seven-point lead Liverpool had at the top of the Premier League table at the turn of the year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has, however, now won three on the bounce, though the win over relegation fodder Fulham two weeks ago was far from convincing.

Tottenham, too, have looked out of sorts of late. The Lilywhites have lost three and drawn one of their last five games − a run that has landed them in a surprise scrap for the top four with Man Utd and Arsenal.

However, despite their recent form, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be riding high on their recent qualification for the Champions League Quarter Finals, as well as the fact that their next Premier League game (against Crystal Palace on April 3) will take place at their brand new stadium.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s undoubtedly the pick of this week’s football fixtures, and streaming the game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday, March 31, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 4:15pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

