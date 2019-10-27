Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham today – on TV and online

Liverpool vs Tottenham − Where and when to watch this afternoon’s Premier League clash

It’s the repeat of the Champions League final! Aka one of the dullest games in recent memory. But we’re optimists here, and are therefore hopeful that Spurs’ thrillingly unpredictable run is set to continue. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham this afternoon, including full live stream details.

Liverpool vs Tottenham kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 4:30pm GMT.

Liverpool vs Tottenham TV channel

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Tottenham − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Liverpool vs Tottenham − Match preview

Tottenham have finally started to show some signs of life. A draw against bottom-of-the-table Watford last weekend and a midweek battering of Red Star Belgrade followed a spirit-breaking run of just two wins in 11 games, including a couple of particularly humiliating defeats.

Have they turned a corner? Liverpool will soon find out. The league leaders were hugely disappointing in their draw at Old Trafford last Sunday, but are capable of blowing any opposition away when they hit their stride.

Spurs, however, caused Man City problems earlier this season − why does that 2-2 draw in August feel like it happened such a long time ago? − and if they actually turn up this afternoon, don’t rule out an upset.

