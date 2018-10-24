Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League online

Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League game live online.

Red Star Belgrade travel to Anfield on Wednesday night as high-flying Liverpool return to Champions League action. Our guide has everything you need to live stream the game online for free

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League, but suffered a Champions League set-back before the international break with 1-0 defeat in Napoli. The Reds are back on home soil tonight with a must-win tie with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.

Red Star are widely expected to finish bottom of the Group C, so Liverpool are tipped to take the three points under the lights at Anfield. Liverpool will likely welcome Sadio Mane (thumb) and Roberto Firmino (rest) back to the starting line up, after both missed the weekend win at Huddersfield.

Mo Salah returned to goalscoring form with the winner at the weekend, so he’ll be hoping to build on that against tonight’s opposition who have gleaned a single point from their two Group C games thus far.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to show Champions League coverage in the United Kingdom and tonight’s game will be screened on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Kick-off for the game is at 8:00pm. Coverage stars at 7:00pm.

Viewers will need a BT Sport subscription to watch on television, or live on the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re not a current BT Sport subscriber there’s still a way to watch this game for free. If you’re an EE mobile customer you’re entitled to a free three month trial of BT Sport, enabling you to watch the action on your phone, connected tablet or cast to the living room TV. During that free trial EE will even pay for the data you use.

If you’ve already had a trial, that digital access costs £5 a month to watch on mobile, or £10 a month to cast the action it to the TV. Text SPORT to 150 to get started.

Beyond some sort of access to BT Sport, we’re afraid you’re out of luck. BT has exclusive rights and UEFA has a legal injunction against sites hosting streams. You’ll probably be able to find one, but you’re doing so at your own risk.

