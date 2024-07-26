Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Liverpool vs Real Betis: Stream pre-season game in US and UK for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Betis: The pre-season game kicks off after midnight UK time on Friday night. Here’s how to stream the game in the UK and the US.

Liverpool are in the United States for the first game of their pre-season tour and Arne Slot’s first outing in front of fans. They’ll take on La Liga side Real Betis.

The Reds are in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the game which is the first in a trio of matches that’ll also see the Anfield club battle Premier League rivals Arsenal and Man United.

However, this first game with Jurgen Klopp’s Dutch successor in charge will likely to ensure Liverpool fans in the UK stay up past midnight on Friday night to enjoy the game.

Slot won’t have a full squad at his disposal, with many players expected back on duty later in the US tour following their exploits in the summer at the Euros and Copa America.

However, Reds fans will be hoping for a first glimpse of how Slot will modify the Reds’ style of play after glowing reviews from players who’ve been part of the pre-season training regimen thus far.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Real Betis in the UK and in the US on the best TV, best tablet or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Real Betis kick-off time

Liverpool vs Real Betis will kick-off at 7:30pm eastern time in the United States on Friday July 26. That’s a late one for Brits hoping to tune into the first game of the pre-season tour, which is being played at the NFL Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The UK kick off time is 00:30am on Saturday morning.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Betis

Fans in the UK and the US can watch Liverpool vs Real Betis via the LFC TV Go streaming service. New subscribers can get a free month of access via the code GOPS2024 when signing up.

Alternatitvely, fans in the United States can watch via the ESPN+ streaming service they may already be subscribed to.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN) – and we’ve reviewed all the best. A VPN works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers and you can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

