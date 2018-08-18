Liverpool vs PSG Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

French champions Paris Saint-Germain travel to Anfield tonight to face last season’s Champions League runners-up. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs PSG online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

While the return of domestic football has been great, most of us are still missing the World Cup. Hopefully that will change now that Champions League football is back on our screens − and we’ve got a belter to look forward to tonight.

Two of the most feared front lines in world football will be on show at Anfield tonight, as Liverpool take on PSG.

The Reds have got off to a perfect start in the Premier League, but tonight’s opponents represent their biggest challenge yet. In Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Les Parisiens have two of the most talented forwards on the planet, each of whom is capable of turning a game on its head single-handedly. Oh, and they’ve got a guy called Edinson Cavani too.

The Reds, though, have their own potent attacking weapons in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and they’ve strengthened at the back too, with the summer signing of Alisson Becker. However, Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of tonight’s game after suffering an eye injury at the weekend, with Daniel Sturridge replacing him in the starting lineup.

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 7.45pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

