Liverpool vs Porto Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League live online

Liverpool vs Porto Live Stream: How To Watch the Champions League quarter-final live online. Our guide brings you the channel information, kick-off time and a prediction for the CL QF tie at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Another epic European night beckons at Anfield as Liverpool host the Portuguese champions Porto in the 1st leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds – five time winners of the European Cup – are hoping to go one better than last year’s march to the final where they lost to reigning champs Real Madrid.

Porto will be hell bent on revenge following a 5-0 aggregate drubbing in the last sixteen during last year’s tournament, which included an embarrassing home loss.

Liverpool come into the game riding high, having regained top spot in the Premier League last Friday night, win a hard-fought away win at Southampton. The club has no new injury worries going into tonight’s clash. Porto, who dispatched Roma in the previous round, are locked in a title race of their own, level on points with Benfica going into the final stretch.

So, the stage is set for two giants of European football to do battle once again, with Manchester United or Barcelona waiting in the semi-finals.

Liverpool vs Porto: Kick-off time and how to watch

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:15pm on BT Sport HD, with kick off starting at 8:00pm UK time.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber you’ll be able to watch on your TV set, or via the BT Sport app and the BTSport.com website. The came is also live on the large screen app for Apple TV, Samsung TV and Xbox.

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Do you think Porto can avenge last year’s loss? We don’t. We’re going with a 3-0 Liverpool win. Share your predictions with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.