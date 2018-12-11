Liverpool vs Napoli Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League online

Liverpool vs Napoli Live Stream: How to watch the crucial Champions League decider online

It’s Matchday 6 in the Champions League group stages and Liverpool face Napoli in a winner-takes-all clash at Anfield tonight. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Napoli online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Another of those magical European nights at Anfield is in the offing as Liverpool require a decisive win over Italian outfit Napoli in order to progress through Group C and into the knockout stages. Last year’s beaten finalists must win 1-0 or by two-clear goals in order to to advance.

However, this will be no easy task. The Italians won the previous encounter 1-0 in a scoreline that flattered Jurgen Klopp’s men. Liverpool have been lights-out at Anfield in the Champions League and expectations are high once again.

The Reds come into the game on the crest of a wave, with three wins in a week helping them overhaul Manchester City and take top-spot in the Premier League heading into the busy festive season. Can they carry that form into this crucial Champions League tie against Carlo Ancelotti’s well-organised Napoli side?

Liverpool vs Napoli kick-off time and how to watch

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

