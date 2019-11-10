Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City today – on TV and online

Liverpool vs Man City − Where and when to watch this afternoon’s Premier League clash

It’s the big one. League leaders Liverpool face reigning champions Man City at Anfield this afternoon, with Pep Guardiola’s side coming into today’s game six points behind the Reds. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Man City this afternoon, including full live stream details.

Liverpool vs Man City kick-off time

The big game is set to kick off at 4:30pm GMT.

Liverpool vs Man City TV channel

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Man City − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Liverpool vs Man City − Match preview

City will have to find a way to cope without their first choice stopper, Ederson, after he picked up an injury on Champions League duty midweek. That means the eccentric Claudio Bravo − who got sent off in the same game − will get a rare start.

Jurgen Klopp will, once again, be without the injured Joel Matip. The Reds have shown off a knack for grinding out wins this season, but will they manage to do it again, against arguably the strongest squad in the world?

It’s an incredibly tricky game to predict, with both sides capable of blowing away any opposition. Let’s just hope for goals.

