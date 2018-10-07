Liverpool vs Man City Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Man City take a trip to Anfield this afternoon to face title rivals Liverpool. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Man City online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. Jürgen Klopp’s Reds and Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues are by far the most entertaining sides in the division, and they’re also overwhelming favourites for this season’s Premier League title.

They met in the Premier League and Champions League four times in the 2017/18 season, with Liverpool victorious on three of those occasions. A total of 18 goals were scored during the four matches.

There’ll be an embarrassment of talent on show at Anfield today. The likes of Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva will go head-to-head with Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez and Alexander-Arnold.

At the other end of the pitch, we can look forward to Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and a fit-again Daniel Sturridge going up against Vincent Kompany, Ederson, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker. Ludicrous.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s undoubtedly the pick of this week’s football fixtures, and streaming the game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Liverpool vs Man City Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday, October 7, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 4:15pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

