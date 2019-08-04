The football is back! Okay, it never really stopped. But in terms of importance, today’s game might just eclipse the Nations League, Copa America, Women’s World Cup and AFCON − combined. It is, of course, the Charity Community Shield, a competition that has always held a special place in Pep Guardiola’s heart. Fourmidables indeed. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Man City, including full live stream details.

All jokes aside, clashes between Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Guardiola’s Man City tend to be breathless, chaotic, unpredictable affairs. Aka the best kind of game.

The Reds haven’t had an ideal pre-season, and Man City’s summer preparations have been overshadowed by criticism from China and the ongoing speculation revolving around Leroy Sane. These two sides may have ended last season by clinching the Premier League and Champions League respectively, but it’s safe to say they could both also do with a bit of a boost.

Whichever side you’re on, it could be a really entertaining game − and you can either watch it on TV or stream it. Here are the details.

Liverpool vs Man City: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream details

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 2:30pm BST and the game kicking off at 3pm.

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

