Liverpool and Chelsea will do battle at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park tonight, where one of them will be crowned the winners of the − *checks notes* − Super Cup. It’s the first time the Super Cup, which pits the winners of the two main European club competitions against each other, has been an all-English affair. The Reds, if you haven’t already heard, triumphed in last season’s Champions League, while the Blues lifted the Europa League. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea this evening, including full live stream details.

Though silverware is at stake tonight, the Super Cup is a game that both sides probably could have done without. Liverpool have already lost Allison to injury and would almost certainly rather be saving themselves for the lengthy race for the Premier League title, while Chelsea desperately need to put some hours in on the training ground, following their humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Man Utd on Sunday.

Regardless, whichever side you’re on it could be a really entertaining game − and you can either watch it on TV or stream it. Here are the details.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream details

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm, which is 11pm local time in Istanbul, where the game is being played.

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

