Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to watch crucial Premier League clash online

Liverpool vs Chelsea Stream: Our guide includes the kick-off time, channel guide and a prediction for Liverpool vs Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

It’s another huge weekend in the Premier League title race as Chelsea travel to Anfield to face a Liverpool side seeking their fist league championship in 29 years. Liverpool know that a win on Sunday will see them end the weekend in top spot, regardless of how Manchester City fare in their visit to Crystal Palace just a couple of hours earlier.

The Reds come into the game off the back of a Champions League quarter-final win against Porto on Tuesday night. For Chelsea, it’s their third game in six days, which included a trip to Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Liverpool have no new injury worries ahead of the must-win game, meaning the front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane will line-up against a potentially fatigued Chelsea side.

The visitors form has been on an upswing of late, surprisingly moving into third place ahead of Spurs. While tiredness will likely be a factor on Sunday, star man Eden Hazard has a tremendous record against Liverpool and has scored in both games between the two clubs this season.

Indeed, the Anfield faithful will have abysmal memories of this fixture from their last title tilt in 2014, which ended in a 2-0 for a Chelsea side then managed by Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Kick-off time and how to watch

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with an enthralling double bill awaiting on Sunday afternoon. Crystal Palace vs Manchester City kicks off at 2:05pm UK time, while Liverpool vs Chelsea will follow at 4:30pm.

The Super Sunday broadcast starts on Sky Sports Premier League at 1:00pm on Sunday, with Sky Sports Main Event joining the fray at 2:00pm. Sky Q subscribers will be able to watch in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Those with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to tune in via their set-top box, but there are plenty of other ways to tune into the Premier League. Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

All that’s left to do sit back and wait for the inevitable Chelsea spanner-throwing, while Liverpool’s title challenge crumbles yet again.

Do you think Liverpool will take another step towards the Premier League title on Sunday? Or will Chelsea revel in the roll of spoiler once again? We’re going with a 1-1 draw. Share your prediction with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.