Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream: Watch the Carabao Cup online

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream: Watch the Carabao Cup tie online

Chelsea take a trip to Anfield this evening to face fellow Premier League high-fliers Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. They’ll meet again at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

A rather tasty rivalry has developed between these two clubs over recent years, fuelled by a series of Champions League knockout round clashes, Roman Abramovich and, of course, that match. You may remember it. It featured a slip, a Demba Ba finish and wild celebrations from a gilet-glad Jose Mourinho, and effectually ended Liverpool’s 2013/14 Premier League title pursuit.

Both the Reds and the Blues are currently unbeaten this season, but that changes tonight. There will be no second leg, and if the scores are level at the end of normal time, we go straight to penalties.

We were treated to more than our fair share of Carabao Cup thrillers yesterday, and hopefully tonight’s match lives up to expectations. On paper, it’s the pick of this week’s cup fixtures, and streaming the game could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, September 26, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

All that's left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a very entertaining (and feisty) affair.

