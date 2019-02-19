Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League online

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

How to watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Our guide brings you the channel, kick-off time, stream details and everything you need to know to watch the Champions League live online.

It’s another European night under the lights at Anfield as last year’s finalists Liverpool take on Bayern Munich in the 1st leg of a mouth-watering last 16 clash.

Both sides have won the European Cup/Champions League five times and both were vanquished by Real Madrid in last year’s tournament. Liverpool in the final and Bayern in the semis.

Liverpool go into the game after narrowly making it through the group stages, while Bayern progressed as undefeated group winners.

Regardless, the Reds are still slight favourites to make it through to the quarter-finals, but a lot will depend on whether Jurgen Klopp’s men can make the home advantage count and return to Munich with a lead.

Liverpool go into the game missing lynchpin centre-half Virgil Van Dijk, but Bayern have defensive worries of their own heading into one of the showpiece ties of the round.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Kick off time and how to watch

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

