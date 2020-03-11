The Champions League returns tonight, with two huge clubs facing off at Anfield. Atleti triumphed at home in the first leg, beating Liverpool 1-0. Tonight, the Premier League leaders will attempt to mount their fightback. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch and stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid tonight.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 3pm Eastern Time, or 12pm Pacific Time.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this in the UK. The match a is being shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid − Match preview

Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute strike was the only difference between the two clubs when Liverpool played away in Spain. Tonight they will hope to make the most of their home advantage while preventing Atletico from bagging any crucial away goals.

Atletico had only 27% possession in the first leg, but Liverpool failed to register a shot on target where the Spanish side had two. The Merseysiders will have to make greater use of their possession this evening and Atletico will likely try and serve Liverpool a taste of their own medicine – by catching them with decisive counter-attacking moves.

The good news for Liverpool is the return of skipper, Jordan Henderson. The Englishman suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg but is once again fit to take his place in the team. However, Alisson remains sidelined due to a hip injury.

A glance at the record books shows that Atletico have never won at Anfield. A 1-1 draw in 2008-09 and a 2-1 loss in 2009-10 are all the Spanish side have to look back on. Will they change that record tonight?

With only one goal in it and plenty of talent on display, this game is finely poised to entertain fans of European football. It’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport this evening.

