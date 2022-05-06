Liverpool v Spurs: Live stream, channel, kick-off time

After a comfortable (eventually) win in midweek in the Champions League, it’s back to league action for Liverpool this weekend with a tricky tie against Spurs. Here’s all you need to know to easily stream the match.

As we approach the final few weeks of the season it becomes obvious which teams have something to play for, and which don’t. Thankfully, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur is one of the few where both teams could really do with the three points.

Liverpool, as we’re sure everyone will have heard by now, are on for a historic quadruple and could still add the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League titles to their League cup triumph in the next few weeks. It’s going to be tough though, and dropping any points here really won’t help their cause.

Spurs are still chasing a top four finish and the Champions League qualification that comes with it. The North London club are just two points behind bitter rivals Arsenal and we’re sure they’ll have one eye on spoiling Liverpool’s title party too.

Liverpool vs Spurs pits two of the league’s managers against each, with Klopp and Conte surely going for a strong finish to the season. This is also a battle of the league’s top scorers, with Salah and Son chasing the Golden Boot.

Liverpool vs Spurs kick-off time

Liverpool vs Spurs kicks off at 7:45 PM on Saturday, May 7. This is an odd kick-off time, especially as there is no early Premier League kick-off on the same day. The game is being played at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs Spurs

The only place to watch the game is through BT Sport. As such you’ll need a BT Sport subscription to watch the game. Coverage starts at 7:00 pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. It can also be streamed on the BT Sport app.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

