Liverpool v Man City: How to watch the Community Shield for free

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

While the majority of eyes should be on England taking on Germany this weekend in the final of Euro 2022, there is another match taking place this weekend and it pits Premier League champions Man City against FA Cup winners Liverpool.

The Community Shield is the annual curtain-raiser to the Premier League season and it is contested between the winners of both the league and the FA Cup. That means we should get a tasty affair between two of the best sides in the country.

While still considered a friendly of sorts, this match should be interesting for a number of reasons – notably the new players both sides could field. All eyes with surely be on whether Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland starts the match after he scored within 12 minutes of his Man City debut last week.

City could also start Kalvin Phillips, a new recruit from Leeds, while Liverpool have spent big on Benfica’s Darwin Nunez to replace Sadio Mane. We could also get a glimpse of Fabio Carvalho, Liverpool’s summer signing from Fulham.

Man City will hope to make up for losing in the same game last year when they were beaten by Leicester City.

What time does Liverpool vs Man City kick off?

The match will kick off at 5PM BST Saturday, July 30, that’s a week before the new Premier League starts. Unusually, the match takes place at the King Power stadium – home of the holders Leicester City.

Liverpool vs Man City: How to watch the Community Shield for free

The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV and through the ITV Hub online. That means it’ll be free to watch and available through the app on devices like iPads, phones and laptops. Coverage begins 45 minutes before kick off at 4:15PM BST.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

