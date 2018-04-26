Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Champions League final free in 4K

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch the Champions League final online this Saturday

The biggest club game in football is finally here. Liverpool and Real Madrid meet at Kiev’s NSC Olimpiyskyi Stadium tonight, where one of them will be crowned the champions of Europe. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online, including full 4K live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Reds have arguably been the most entertaining side in this season’s competition, and few would deny that they deserve a place in the final. Los Blancos, on the other hand, have been far from their devastating best, but they have experience on their side and know exactly what it takes to win the Champions League.

Much of the buildup to this evening’s game has, naturally, focused on Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, the two sides’ respective talismen, who’ll both be desperate to make their mark on the biggest stage. The supporting cast, featuring the likes of Isco, Sadio Mané, Luka Modric, Roberto Firmino and Gareth Bale, isn’t bad either.

Jürgen Klopp, as ever, is expected to send out an extremely attack-minded side, and it will be interesting to see if Zinedine Zidane decides to fight fire with fire or take a more pragmatic approach. The Frenchman will be well aware that Liverpool’s front three do their best work against sides that play on the front foot, but at the same time, it’s doubtful Marcelo and Sergio Ramos even know the meaning of “shutting up shop”.

Watching the match couldn’t be easier – and tonight it’s available to everyone for free.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with the buildup starting at 6:00pm BST and the game kicking off at 7:45pm. However, because it’s a final, it’s also available to live stream on the BT Sport website, and in 4K on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

Here are the links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Website

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, but are thinking of doing so, you can find out how below. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

