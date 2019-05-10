Liverpool fans are going to get a 5G treat later this year

O2 is bringing 5G to sports stadia, hotels, shopping centres and other public places as part of a huge investment designed to let the public take advantage of 5G connectivity.

O2 has partnered with the Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) on a multi-million pound investment that has seen 5G brought to sports stadiums like Liverpool’s 54,000 seater Anfield Stadium and the 30,000 seat Lord’s cricket ground.

This is one of a number of steps that O2 has taken to beef up the UK’s 5G infrastructure, as it moves towards the launch of its 5G network towards the end of the year.

Related: What is 5G

Other places to have received a boost include shopping centres across the UK including Bluewater in Kent, Meadowhall in Sheffield and other locales in Kingston, Milton Keynes, Lakeside, Derby and more.

Meanwhile, several areas in London are also getting a boost: several prestigious hotels in the capital are feeling the need for speed, in addition to real estate developments currently taking place in King’s Cross and Canary Wharf, while London’s huge ExCel London convention center has also been juiced up with 5G magic.

Brendan O’Reilly, Chief Technology Officer at O2 said in a press release: “While we look ahead to 5G we also continue to focus on our existing network capability. We strive to deliver a great network experience to all our customers, including some of the UK’s busiest locations where network demand is at its peak. Our multi-million pound investment with our partners at WIG should provide O2 customers with even better connectivity in the places they love to visit.”

Related: Best Android Phones

Which all sounds well and good really, but if you’re trying to get the most out of 5G while visiting Anfield, I’d wager you are doing football entirely wrong. You can see the press release on 02’s website here, with slightly more information on the places you can use 5G, when 02 finally flips the switches on the company’s 5G network.