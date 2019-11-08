Adobe is developing its own live-streaming tool for artists to broadcast their work – and you’ll find it right at home in the Creative Cloud suite.

Adobe’s new live-streaming feature will allow users to stream work online and share links with their followers to watch and comment live.

The new streaming tool will be integrated directly into several Creative Cloud apps, including the most recent addition to the suite, Adobe Fresco.

Chief product officer Scott Belsky took to Twitter to share the news, referring to the live-streaming development as a “top contender of most underestimated piece of news at #AdobeMAX”:

“When you see a live stream of someone in our products, you want to know what tool they’re using — when they use the tool and when they stop using it — almost like a form of the waveform of video,” Belsky told The Verge.

“But imagine a waveform related to what tools people are using, and imagine being able to source all live streams that have ever been done in a particular product, by a particular tool, to be able to learn how people are doing something.”

This won’t be Adobe’s first venture into the world of streaming. Artists have been using Adobe Live to broadcast their work on platforms like YouTube and Behance for a while now, at times including a tool timeline to allow viewers to track their process and see which tools that artist is using in real time.

The new live-streaming feature wasn’t the only update we heard at the Adobe MAX conference. Other key announcements included the introduction of Photoshop for iPad, Adobe Fresco for Windows, Adobe Illustrator for iPad and the all-new Photoshop Camera app.

Live-streaming in Creative Cloud is already available for a whitelisted group of Adobe Fresco users, with more to be added in the future.

