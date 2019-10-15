Live blog: Google Pixel event as it happens

Google’s readying its brand new Pixel 4 line of phones, as well as as a few other tasty items, and we’re here to bring you the news as it happens.

Given the number of leaks, we think we know pretty much what’s coming, but we could be wrong. However, this is what we know so far:

The Google Pixel 4 will launch today, alongside the larger Pixel 4 XL

Both devices are set to have a rear camera comprised of two sensors rather than just one

The Pixel 4 will probably have a 90Hz display refresh rate (a boost on the industry-standard 60Hz)

Android 10 will be the operating system (read our Android 10 review)

We won’t see the return of the familiar two-tone gloss and matte design

Pixel 4 / 4 XL / PixelBook 2 live coverage

Editorial Director Nick is one of the UK’s most experienced editors with a long list of launches and firsts under his belt across the Internet, Photography, Computing, Homes, Poker and Technology sectors. He was the fou…