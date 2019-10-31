The list of best-selling games on Nintendo Switch holds a few big surprises

In its latest earnings report, Nintendo has detailed the exact sales figures of its latest consoles, games and accessories.

The Japanese company is doing very well for itself, reporting increased profits thanks to a solid selection of console hardware and software having released over the past few months.

Nintendo Switch Lite, which launched only a few short weeks ago, managed to sell an impressive 1.95 million units in its first 11 days, adding to the grand total of 41.67 million consoles sold worldwide since its inception.

The console has seen a handful of major exclusives launch during 2019, including the likes of Fire Emblem: Three Houses and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which have sold 2.29 and 3.13 million copies respectively. That’s impressive, especially for a platform exclusive.

Nintendo has also provided an updated list of specific sales figures for its biggest games, highlighting all of the most popular games for Switch. You’ll be surprised how many of them are ports:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 15.71 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee – 11.28 million

Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million

Super Mario Party – 7.59 million

New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe – 4.59 million

Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 3.13 million

Nintendo still has a few aces up its sleeve for this year, too. Luigi’s Mansion 3 launches exclusively for the platform today, while Pokemon Sword and Shield will follow in the coming weeks as what is arguably the Switch’s biggest game year. Earning 4/5 in our review, here’s what we thought of the former:

“If you’re looking for a challenge then Luigi’s Mansion 3 might not be for you. The game is only mildly difficult but – for most – that won’t really matter. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an absolute delight from start to finish, bursting with charm and re-playable mechanics.”

