Linn’s flagship 360 loudspeaker will spin you right round

Scottish audio company Linn has officially announced its latest flagship hi-fi loudspeaker in the 360.

The 360 is all-new from the ground up, featuring a new cabinet, new drive units, and new electronics. Linn describes the speaker as being “audibly invisible”, producing a performance with “unprecedented” clarity and realism that’s absent of any sonic colouration.

It incorporates “innovative” drive units and amplifier technologies, producing what Linn reckons to be their lowest ever levels of audible distortion in a speaker. The curves of the cabinet have been partnered with drive units that have been placed flush within an undulating baffle so that they can emanate sound out from the speaker; producing audio that offers the same tonality in every direction.

The tweeter is the first 19mm Beryllium dome seen in the audio industry, it aims to produce a clean and open sound where high frequencies are concerned. The midrange unit has been crafted from thin-ply, woven carbon fibre, a composite material that was originally used by NASA (yes, that NASA) to build their Mars rover. Linn says it offers the perfect mix of stiffness and lightness, and similar to the tweeter, any inherent resonance or distortion created by the midrange units is pushed almost three octaves above the audible range of human hearing. Basically, you won’t be able to hear it.

For the low frequencies both the upper and lower bass drive units feature an aluminium-magnesium alloy, selected for its stiffness to ensure a “precise piston-like behaviour” without deviation.

Choices of colours include the Classic Collection’s more subtle, monochrome palettes along with Piano Black, and Alpine White.

The loudspeaker is available in a couple of variations, including the Exakt Integrated variant (for use with a Linn DSM Network Music Player), as well as a Passive with Aktiv Bass (PWAB) variant that allows it to be used with third-party amplification or an all-external Exakt system that uses the Exaktbox.

And the price? For the 360 Exakt Integrated it’s £87,000; while for the 360 PWAB version it’s a (slightly) less heart palpitating figure of £55,000. Demonstrations are possible at dealers across the UK, and you can find out which ones by heading to this link.