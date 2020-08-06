Scottish-based brand Linn Audio has announced an all-new Majik DSM music streamer, with improved design, features and performance.

Linn’s Majik digital streamer has been one of the company’s best-selling streaming products since its introduction in 2009. With the new Majik DSM (£2950), Linn has designs on completely reimagining the type of performance you get from its music streamers.

Taking cues from the Selekt DSM’s design, the Majik DSM features six customisable buttons for personalised and quick access to pinned content. These six presets can be from any source, whether it’s a favourite track, radio station or music streaming service.

There’s a new large, higher resolution monochromatic display, but you won’t need to rely on the display for control. A remote is included, and the Linn and Kazoo apps offer control from mobile devices.

In terms of performance, improvements have been made to the DAC, power amplification and volume control, which are all underpinned by a new, higher power processing platform. The DAC architecture has been taken from the development of Linn’s Katalyst technology, and includes improved upsampling, a lower noise reference voltage and an ultra-low jitter clock for greater timing accuracy.

The Linn-designed Class D power amplifiers are said to offer better performance “thanks to lower noise and distortion and more efficient signal conversion”, so even more musical detail can be extracted. Also onboard is Linn’s Space Optimisation technology that optimises the performance for an individual room and speaker.

Connections cover the gamut of analogue, digital and wireless connectivity. Four HDMI 2.0 inputs are there to help facilitate playback of high-quality digital sources.

There’s a flexible analogue input that can be configured to either Moving Magnet (for turntables), or Line Level (for other analogue sources). The phono stage takes lessons from the Urika II phono stage’s hybrid architecture, combining digital and analogue processing to implement the RIAA curve for a more accurate vinyl reproduction.

The streamer’s versatility continues with a type-B USB port that allows connection to a PC, so the Majik DSM can function as an audiophile-quality DAC. A ¼” headphone jack is located on the front panel, while wireless connectivity features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Feel like you could go for a more complete system? The Majik DSM can be partnered with the Majik LP12 turntable and Majik speakers for the sum of £7650.

Gilad Tiefenbrun, Linn Managing Director said: ‘Recent years have seen the rapid expansion of Linn’s product portfolio, both in terms of category and technology, creating exceptional new products that have enabled more and more people to bring Linn quality sound into their lives.

“Now, with the brand new, next generation Majik DSM, we have the perfect one box solution to outperform the competition and offer the ideal first step into authentic hi-fi. It remains a powerful combination of network music player, pre-amp and power amp in a single enclosure, and this update gives it a unique combination of connectivity features to transform the sound from every source.”

The new Majik DSM comes in a black finish and is available through Linn Specialists worldwide now. The previous Majik DSM has now been discontinued.

