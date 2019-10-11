Linn unveils its first wireless speaker in the Series 3

At a launch event at Harrods, venerable Scottish audio brand Linn unveiled its first ever wireless speaker in the Series 3, a speaker which Linn claims is the best sounding effort on the planet.

As such, it does not come cheap. At £2,950 for one speaker and £5,450 for a system, you’ll need a super-sized piggy bank to save up for one.

Showcasing a design that gives the impression of a decanter or a teardrop (or less flatteringly, an egg), all Series 3 speakers are hand built in Scotland and have been designed to exude elegance and seamlessly fit into the home decor. The speaker comes in a white mineral finish, but the speaker grille is available in either gold or silver finish, with the former exclusive to Harrods.

If you want to listen to Series 3 in stereo, the master speaker (301) can be partnered with a slave version (302), with the two speakers joined by a wired connection (ethernet cable); not wirelessly.

Download the Linn control app to operate it via that method, or you can use the six smart buttons on the speaker, or speak to it via a voice assistant. In the app, there’s Tidal and Qobuz integration, along with support for Apple AirPlay, Spotify and Roon. The Series 3 also carries Linn’s space optimisation feature, which assesses speaker placement and the characteristics of its environment.

In terms of connectivity, the Series 3 supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay and physical connections in an ethernet and Exakt Link port. Interestingly, it also comes with a HDMI ARC port for connectivity to a TV.

The Linn Series 3 is capable of high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz audio and is a plug and play unit, with no need for any specialist installation. Plug it in, turn it on and you’re ready to go.

Gilad Tiefenbrun, Linn’s managing director said, ‘Series 3 is the culmination of nearly 50 years of audio innovation and Scottish precision engineering, driven by our unwavering passion for music. Offering high performance audio quality combined with the convenience of wireless, Series 3 will change expectations of what wireless speakers are capable of. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, your own music collection… wherever your music comes from, Series 3 will make you fall in love with it all over again.’

The Linn Series 3 wireless speaker costs £2,950 and is currently available from Harrods. You can book an appointment to listen to them here.

The Series 3 will be available to purchase from other audio specialist stores in early 2020.

