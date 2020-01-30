Linn launches new streaming control app

The app, handily titled the Linn App, is available for existing Linn customers to use on iOS devices

The new Linn App replaces the Kazoo app for iOS users to offer a quicker, easier and more streamlined way of controlling their Linn music systems. The Kazoo version is still available and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

The app brings a number of new features that will help users get to the content they want faster, search for music from as many sources as possible and configure the setup of a Linn system.

The highlights are Quick Access, which keeps the Brose, Search, Queue, Room selection and System setting tabs on the screen, making it easier to navigate between the various sections.

Search is now global, meaning content isn’t restricted to perusing locally stored content. The Linn App will find the music you’re after across a whole host of streaming services (Tidal, Qobuz etc) as well as stored music content at the same time.

Playlists will now be accessed from anywhere as they’ve been stored on the cloud. Simply log into a Linn account and any user will be able to play their music on any Linn DSM player.

The app also brings basic system configuration to users. Previously this could only be done by using a computer, but the new app has brought it over, offering access to configuration options such as adding sources, renaming of rooms and sources and the ability to enable the latest software updates for selected products.

The Linn App is available now (and for free) to download from the iOS store. An Android version is in the works, and while there’s no firm date for it, it’s expected to appear sometime later this year.

