Linn launches Kustom DSM music player for the Custom Install market

Linn has announced the launch of the Kustom DSM network music player that’s designed for the Custom Installation market.

The Kustom DSM (£2285/£5650) takes the Scottish company’s DSM streaming technology and packages it into an easy-to-install solution that can deliver Linn’s famed sound quality to every room.

The Kustom DSM benefits from the latest streaming architecture developed for the Selekt DSM, and this source-only unit offers the flexibility to add any choice of amps and speakers during installation.

There are two versions of the Kustom DSM available, with a £2285 version capable of sending two audio streams to a maximum of four different zones. A pricier £5650 version doubles up with four audio streams to a maximum of eight different zones.

With drivers for Creston and Control4 network systems available, the Kustom DSM can be integrated seamlessly into any smart home automation system design. There’s also Linn’s own control app in Kazoo, which lets the user choose and control how music is played back on their system.

Connections for the unit include a number of analogue and digital inputs that include HDMI ARC for connection to a TV; toslink, S-PDIF and a pair of RCAs. Each zone comes with a pair of RCA outputs for connection to downstream components.

Linn managing director, Gilad Tiefenbrun, said: ‘Linn entered the custom installation market 25 years ago with our ground-breaking Knekt multi-room system which set the benchmark for quality in distributed audio systems. 12 years ago, we started our journey in high resolution digital audio playback with Klimax DS. The result of continuous development in both these areas is Kustom DSM – our first one box, multi-zone DSM player which will deliver transformational musical experiences to every space in an installation at our most competitive price-per-zone yet.’

Like all of all Linn’s network music players, every Kustom DSM unit has been precision-engineered at the Linn factory based in Glasgow: hand-built, tested and packaged by one person and signed by them once it’s met their satisfaction. Each Kustom DSM ships with a five year warranty, with Linn delivering regular softwares to ensure its products remain up-to-date.

