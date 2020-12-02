Lindy Electronics has unveiled BNX-100XT, featuring active noise cancellation at an affordable price.

The BNX-100XT carry over features from the BNX-100 headphones, including Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and aptX playback, as well as offering “improved sound quality” over their predecessors and bumping battery life to 15 hours.

Lindy says its active noise cancelling technology, in combination with the isolating faux leather ear pads, can reduce the listener’s exposure to outside sounds by up to 95%. We’ve heard plenty of cheaper ANC headphones make that sort of claim, so we’d be interested to see if the Lindys can live up to them. Audio Pass-Through (or transparency mode), allows for external sounds to be filtered through so you can hear the environment around you.

With the BNX-100XT, Lindy has sought to improve the overall sound performance through its 40mm dynamic driver units with neodymium magnets. Also included is Auto Pause so the headphones automatically pause and resume audio playback when taken off and put back on. The BNX-100XT can also be paired with two devices simultaneously, an example being listening to music on one device, then switching to take a call on another.

For phone calls, the Lindy comes with an integrated microphone for hands-free calls. Onboard music controls are supported for playback and volume, and there are indicators for battery life and ANC.

As mentioned, Bluetooth support translates to 5.0 and battery life is 15-hours. Recharging the battery can be done via the packaged USB-C cable. There’s no mention as to whether they’re foldable, but there is a hard carry case for keeping them safe. Included in the headphone’s accessories is a 3.5mm audio cable for wired connections, a ¼” stereo plug adapter and dual-plug flight adapter for plugging into the in-flight entertainment console.

The Lindy BNX-100XT headphones are available in the UK now priced at £99.99 and can be purchased from the Lindy website, Amazon UK or from Lindy.ie for customers in Eire.

