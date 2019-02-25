Limited Time iPhone XR Deal: Huge £136 price drop now available

For at limited time only, Amazon has discounted the SIM-free model of the iPhone XR by a massive £136, getting you one of the best smartphones for less.

By now, it should be no surprise to anyone that Apple products rarely receive a discount – something which is usually reserved for the announcement of a new device – but slow sales seem to have forced the company’s hand, getting you one of the latest iPhones for just £612.64 (down from £749).

Limited Time iPhone XR Deal Apple iPhone XR (64GB) - White If you act fast, you can bag yourself a brand new iPhone XR for as little as £612.64, that's a massive £136.36 reduction over the phone's original price. Be quick though, a deal this good won't be around forever.

In our review for the iPhone XR, we gave the device an outstanding 9/10 score as it ended up being one of our favourite smartphones of 2018. Packing the same blazing fast A12 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR offers very little compromise in terms of specs and performance.

Writing about the iPhone XR, Mobiles Editor Max Parker detailed: “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”

“Some might argue the screen lacks a high resolution. While they’re not wrong, the display here is still nice and colourful. And if you do value the screen over everything else, then you can pay the extra £250/$250 to pick up the iPhone XS.”

Thanks to the hefty price drop that’s now available, price is no longer an issue. It must be said however that this is the first major discount that the iPhone XR has ever had, meaning that it’s likely to sell out at any moment. Just be sure to pick it up while you still can.

