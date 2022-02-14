 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Liking someone’s Instagram story just got a little less weird

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Reactions to Instagram stories have always felt a little clumsy and, to be honest, creepy. Flicking up and tapping the ‘heart’ emoji for example, also sends a direct message.

It has an element of ‘sliding into the DMs about it’ which can make things a bit awkward? Do you have to reply to that reaction? Nobody knows. It makes people uneasy, doesn’t it?

Anyway, Instagram is doing something about it. Namely, adding Private Story Likes, which will just show up in the viewer sheet, rather than within a DM thread. The option for viewers will appear between the message box and share icons. The user who posted the image will see hearts from people who liked the story, within the viewer sheet.

The new feature was announced by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a Valentine’s Day announcement on Twitter. He said the new feature it’s designed to enable to show support, without cluttering up those DM threads with random hearts.

You might like…

Your Instagram profile page could be ready for a radical overhaul – here’s how

Your Instagram profile page could be ready for a radical overhaul – here’s how

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Instagram will ruin your Home feed, so chronological options are back

Instagram will ruin your Home feed, so chronological options are back

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Is Instagram safe? We asked experts so you don’t have to

Is Instagram safe? We asked experts so you don’t have to

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago

He says: “The idea is to make sure that people can express more support for each other but also to clean up DMs a little bit. I said at the beginning of the year that messaging was a key priority for us and a big piece of that is focusing DMs on conversations between you and the people that you care about.”

Of course this sets up a new level of awkwardness, where people who view the story feel compelled to like it because “why have they seen it and not liked it?” Got a solution for that? Well, Mosseri wants to hear your ideas!

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.