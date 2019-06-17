Fancy £20 off a Philips Hue Play bundle? Well, it’s available right now on Amazon – making the bundle its lowest-ever price on the site.

The Philips Hue Play lights make a great addition to any room – adding some colour to your living room or gaming setup. Today’s deal is an absolute bargain for any smart home enthusiasts.

The two light bundle was previously priced at £119.99 – a whole £20 more than the current price. Less than £100 for these easy-to-setup and colourful smart lights is not to be sniffed at.

Philips Hue smart lighting is often seen as a premium line, a great way to customise your home with minimal effort – it just tends to cost a pretty penny. So, when a deal like this comes along, it really shouldn’t be missed. Hue smart lighting lets you make your house feel like a home and its smart features allow them to change depending on your mood.

The Philip Hue Play truly lets you customise the lighting in your home to suit your every desire. The Hue Play allows you to choose from an eye-popping 16 million colours. Place the lights wherever you like in any room – a popular choice is to backlight the area behind your TV.

The lights are a gamer’s paradise too. The Hue Play features Hue Sync which lets you synchronise your lighting experience with the colours on the screen while playing.

Like other Philips Hue products, it’s as easy as connecting your Hue Play lights to your Hue Bridge and you can customise them to your heart’s content.

If the cheaper price really appeals to you, you can even grab more than one bundle and set them all up to work together.

So, that’s £20 off the Philips Hue Play bundle – giving you two Hue Play lights to add a new layer of style to your home. With the bundle currently priced down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon at £99.99, there’s no telling how long it’ll be available for, so don’t delay.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.