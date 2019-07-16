Light up your life with these brilliant LIFX Prime Day deals: Up to 50% off

Amazon’s chopped up to 50% off LIFX smart lighting on a fresh batch of limited time Prime Day deals, making it a better time than ever for any smart home builder to upgrade their setup.

The deals are live now and let you grab the grab the LIFX B22 and E27 bulbs for £24.99, a huge 50% discount on both’s regular RRPs.



If you want to expand your lighting setup you can also pick up the LIFX starter kit for £49.99. This is a huge drop on the kit’s regular £89.98 RRP.

LIFX lighting is great because it is super easy to set-up. Unlike competing smart lighting the LIFX doesn’t need a dedicated hub to work. All you have to do is pick wear you want it, place it, download the app and connect it to your Wi-Fi and you’re good to go.

This makes it a quick and easy way to jazz up any room without having to break the bank or do advanced DIY.

The simplicity and wealth of features let the LIFX smart lighting score an impressive 4.5/5 during our in-depth review, where we noted:

“Smart bulbs tend to fit into two main categories. There are bulbs for convenience, giving you easy remote control, and there are more fun bulbs that can also change colour. With the LIFX Beam, you could argue that there’s now a third category: artistic lighting.

“By clipping the colour-changing plastic LED strips into the pattern you want and attaching them to your wall, you can build a fancy light art installation. Quality lighting and a top app, plus support for Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit make the LIFX Beam a new and different way of lighting your home.”



The LIFX kit is one of many products to get a cracking discount this Prime Day. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub for Trusted Reviews expert pick of the best live deals.

