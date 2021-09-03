 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Life Is Strange: True Colours to let Twitch viewers choose your path

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any Twitch players wanting to play Life Is Strange: True Colours will be able to use Crowd Choice plug-in, which allows viewers to vote on your choices in-game.

After the much-awaited announcement that Life Is Strange was getting a third sequel, Life Is Strange: True Colours will have support for Twitch’s Crowd Choice extension, which allowers viewers on a stream to vote on all the in-game choices live.

Since Life Is Strange is known for its choice-based narrative, the ability to use Crowd Choice could result in a much more engaging stream and some interesting outcomes.

Life Is Strange True Colours Twitch Choice

To enable this, streamers need to connect their Square Enix Members account to the game – or any other game that supports it – start their stream and then turn on Crowd Choice mode from the Live Stream menu, located in the games’ settings.

There are two ways to keep the viewers involved, there is the Full Democracy mode which means the viewers’ vote is final, or Suggestion, where you can see what people have suggested but you have the option to choose something else.

To get involved as a viewer, just activate the Square Enix Choice extension, then you should be able to vote live on the in-game choices. You have input on every major decision, so it’s up to you if you help the protagonist, Alex Chen, to do the right thing, or lead her off on a rocky path.

Install the extension now by using the link prior and following the on-screen instructions and start playing Crowd Choice enabled games. Life Is Strange: True Colours will be released at 5:00 pm in the UK and at 9:00 am PT on 9 September and will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via the Steam store.

You might like…

Interview: Jörg Neumann on Microsoft Flight Simulator

Interview: Jörg Neumann on Microsoft Flight Simulator

Gemma Ryles 34 mins ago
Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch on October 15th

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch on October 15th

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
The era of PS4 to PS5 free upgrade paths is ending

The era of PS4 to PS5 free upgrade paths is ending

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
The PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast next week: Here’s how to watch

The PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast next week: Here’s how to watch

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
eFootball confirmed to kick off a day before FIFA 2022

eFootball confirmed to kick off a day before FIFA 2022

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Big Halo Infinite news buried in Xbox Game Pass announcement

Big Halo Infinite news buried in Xbox Game Pass announcement

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.