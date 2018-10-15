Libratone Zipp range gets AirPlay 2 – is it now a better option than HomePod?

A pair of Libratone’s popular Bluetooth/Wi-Fi speakers got a major update today, thanks to the long-promised addition of Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming technology.

The Libratone Zipp and Zipp Mini speakers now offer access to Apple’s multi-room audio tech, meaning multiple speakers can be paired to play music throughout the abode.

That also means Libratone users can now pair their speakers with AirPlay 2 compatible speakers from other manufacturers like Sonos, B&O and Apple’s own HomePod. As well as speakers, it’ll also offer integration with the Apple TV (and its 4K counterpart) via AirPlay 2.

The support, which comes a month later than advertised, arrives via an update to the Libratone iOS app, which also delivers some performance improvements. It can be downloaded from the App Store from today.

In an early hands-on with the update, AppleInsider wrote: “There was a significant decrease in lag as we cast audio from our iPhone to the Zipp. Play/pause was also quicker than previously.”

The update could make the Libratone speakers a better option for consumers than Apple’s own HomePod speaker, which is the flag-bearer for AirPlay 2 technology.

First of all, the Zipp and Zipp Mini are much more affordable than the £319/$329 HomePod and have the advantage of portability, while HomePod has to be plugged into the mains. Of course, there’s no Siri support, but given the limited functionality the voice assistant has on HomePod it may not be missed.

In our review of the Libratone Zipp in Nordic Black we surmised: “Libratone’s popular Bluetooth speaker is enhanced by a swanky new colour scheme and nifty features, but its impressive sound quality is the real star of the show.”

Will AirPlay 2 support encourage you to add a Libratone Zipp to your Bluetooth speaker line-up?