Libratone Q-Adapt noise-cancellers slashed for Amazon Black Friday

Looking for an affordable pair of noise-cancelling headphones? The Libratone Q-Adapt On-ears are down to £100, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.

The RRP for Libratone’s Q-Adapt On-ears is £220 and the headphone has hovered around the £175 mark in the past few weeks. For Black Friday the Q-Adapt On-ears have been reduced even further, available for £109, it’s lowest price for a good long while.

Libratone Q-Adapt

Price tracking for the Libratone A-Adapt On-ears

The Danish brand has made the Q-Adapt On-ears with portability an essential feature. They’re lightweight, featuring touch controls on the earpad and weighing only 200g. The Libratone Q-Adapt comes with noise-cancellation technology, which we found to be effective when we reviewed it. Battery life is 20 hours and of course it comes with Bluetooth , allowing you to connect with any other Bluetooth capable device. When we reviewed it we found that it wasn’t the match of rivals at its original price (£219). Bringing the price down to just over £100 makes them much more palatable an option.

