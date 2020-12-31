LG’s Transparent OLED TVs actually sound pretty practical

LG has revealed a trio of transparent OLED televisions ahead of the CES 2021 expo, which it says presents the “upgraded lifestyle of the future.”

One example is a transparent OLED set at a sushi restaurant. So, if you lover too watch your sushi chef prepare your rolls, you can still do it while watching a bit of telly. LG says it maintains a connection between people on both sides of the divide while also acting as a partition in the contactless era.

Elsewhere, LG display is also demonstrating how the transparent OLED tech can be used as a replacement window on a train carriage. You can look out of the window and admire the beautiful scenery, while also catching up with the news or looking at subway maps and weather reports.

Finally, LG seems pretty stoked about how the tech can be used in a Smart Bed that sits within the frame of the bed. When required, the transparent display can be summoned “to show information or TV contents in various screen ratios without compromising its clear image quality that does not rely on backlights.”

The sound is also built into the frame meaning you won’t need additional speakers either. LG says the tech offers 40% transparency while maintaining a “crystal clear” image quality. It envisions the displays being used in smart homes, buildings and in autonomous vehicles plains and subways.

Back in August, Xiaomi also unveiled its vision for transparent sets, but the company somewhat lacked the practical applications previewed today by LG. The company went for the artistic “pictures floating in the air” pitch, promising to merge the “virtual and the real to bring an unprecedented visual experience.”

The LG transparent OLED sets will be showcased at the all-digital CES event, which gets underway in January.