LG’s Smart Cottage takes tiny living to a new and smarter level

We recently visited LG’s Smart Cottage in Seoul ahead of its official Korean launch at the end of October.

LG revealed its Smart Cottage back at IFA 2023, explaining the concept as an “innovative housing solution that facilitates a sustainable lifestyle”. Essentially, the Smart Cottage integrates LG’s energy solutions, smart appliances and services into one standalone, tiny home.

While the Smart Cottage offers customisable options depending on your own usage and preferences, it is available in four versions: single-storey 33m² Mono or Mono Plus and double-storey 58.4m² Duo or Duo Plus. The “Plus” iteration of both Mono and Duo includes more premium appliances.

I visited a Duo Plus prototype in the Korean capital. Although it was undoubtedly small, I think two people could stay there comfortably with minimal complaints.

LG Smart Cottage kitchen/living area (credit LG)

If you’re used to the cramped flats of London then the Duo Smart Cottage will undoubtedly be an improvement as all available space has been utilised. For example, the bottom floor features an open-plan kitchen/living room, which, although lacking much worktop space, does have well-designed cupboards for storage.

There’s also a small utility “room” which is essentially a hallway off the main room that’s been thoughtfully designed, and leads to a small bathroom.

Utility “room” in the LG Smart Cottage (credit LG)

Head up the stairs and you’ll find the loft-like mezzanine bedroom. Due to the slanted roof, standing up in the bedroom did feel quite cramped, however this room does benefit from natural light thanks to the tactically placed windows.

LG mezzanine bedroom (credit LG)

The Smart Cottage is equipped with roof-mounted 4kW solar panels, which connect to its Energy Storage System (ESS) to ensure reliable storage and running of solar power. LG also explains that surplus energy can be stored in the ESS or sold back to the grid.

LG Duo Smart Cottage roof – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Each Smart Cottage comes equipped with 14 of LG’s smart home appliances, including a Modern Edge refrigerator, induction cooktop and oven.

Also included is LG’s space-saving WashTower, which combined a separate washing machine and tumble dryer aligned vertically, and clever additions that unfortunately aren’t available in the UK yet, such as the LG tiiun and tiiun mini which are smart indoor planters that are perfect for anyone who can’t keep their plants alive and the LG Dios Objet Collection Wine Cellar.

All the included smart appliances are controlled via LG’s ThinQ smartphone app.

It remains to be seen whether the LG Smart Cottage will make it to the UK but all four iterations will be available to pre-order in Korea from the 30th October. At the time of writing no pricing has been provided yet but we’ll update this accordingly once we have more details.