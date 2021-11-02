 large image

LG’s offering three-months of Apple TV Plus for free with its TVs

Owners of selected LG Smart TVs will be able to enjoy three months of Apple TV for free starting this month.

As of 15 November 2021, LG Smart TV owners will be able to get three months subscription of Apple TV+ for free; with the deal available in over 80 countries.

The promotion applies to 2016-2021 LG TVs, as well as 8K and 4K Smart TV models. It will also be made available to LG TV owners who decide to sign up for the Apple TV+ promotion up until 13 February 2022. Do keep in mind that the promotion will end by that date, so make sure you sign up early if you’re interested.

This deal only applies to first-time subscribers to Apple’s video streaming service, so if you already have an account you won’t be able to take up this promotion.

It’s also worth noting that this trial is limited to one eligible LG Smart TV and one Apple ID, so you won’t be able to cash this deal in more than once.

Apple TV+ has made a name for itself in 2021 with award-winning shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well as plenty of top-quality shows and movies you can catch up with.

LG TVs are also equipped with support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, so you should be treated to an optimal visual and audio experience when viewing out Ted Lasso for the first time.

Any owners of an LG Smart TV that is a 2018 model or later can use LG’s Magic Remote to click and scroll with the motion-sensitive controller, or use voice commands via the built-in microphone to streamline your experience of watching TV.

You can redeem this offer by following the on-screen instructions when you’re in the LG Content Store or by clicking on the Apple TV+ advertisement banner when you’re in the home menu.

