LG launches Objet custom white goods for the uber-rich

LG has announced that its luxury Objet Collection will be launching internationally in the near future, putting it in direct competition with Samsung’s Bespoke range.

The collection includes the colourful Objet Fridge and Freezer which is available in a selection of finishes, including green, silver and matte black stainless steel and mint, pink, beige and silver glass. You can even mix and match colours to find your favourite colour combination and fit the existing decor in your kitchen.

The Fridge and Freezer is built from luxury materials and takes advantage of LG’s LINEARCooling refrigeration system to maintain an internal temperature of +0.5 degrees celsius.

LG also has plans to launch an Objet InstaView refrigerator and Styler wardrobe management system in the future.

The Objet Collection made its first appearance at CES 2021 in January as “Furniture Concept Appliances”. The Fridge and Freezer is set to debut in China, with Asia and Europe following soon after.

“The launch of the LG Objet Collection in international markets marks the beginning of an era of the personalized appliance”, said president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, Lyu Jae-cheol.

“Offering understated design and different options of materials and colors to choose from, LG’s stylish innovations help make it possible for consumers to create a space that truly reflects their unique sensibilities”.

LG has yet to confirm how much the appliance will cost, but we doubt it will be cheap.

LG isn’t the first company to launch high-end, customisable white goods. Samsung’s Bespoke range offers modular designs in a wide range of colours, while the vibrant finishes in Bertazzoni’s Professional Series are inspired by luxury Italian sports cars.

So, how do these companies differentiate their appliances?

We reached out to Samsung UK’s Vice President, Head of Home Appliances Dan Harvie to ask what makes the Bespoke range stand out from its competition.

“The Bespoke refrigerator range offers a variety of unique modular combinations from which to choose and comes in over 20 original colours and seven finishes worldwide, while also offering Samsung’s trademark large capacity, convenience, and powerful cooling performance”, said Harvie.

“Bespoke, however, is much more than simply a refrigerator or a freezer. Our recently announced Bespoke kitchen package is Samsung’s first global expansion of additional Bespoke products beyond refrigeration, bringing the philosophy of customised and personalised appliances to the entire kitchen. Starting with markets in Europe and the US, we’re bringing our Bespoke refrigerator range to our UK customers in June.”

He added that the firm also plans to expand the line to include smaller appliances.

“Taking the Bespoke range further, we will also expand the portfolio through launching an industry-leading ecosystem of purposeful lifestyle appliances this year, such as the Bespoke Jet stick vacuum cleaner,” he said.

“With homes doubling up as offices, gyms and classrooms, these new Bespoke Home appliances address day-to-day needs by providing more flexibility, automation and hygiene. Through our commitment to expand the Bespoke line-up, we’re offering unique comprehensive lifestyle solutions that empower consumers to make home life more personalised and flexible”.

Samsung Bespoke Fridge Freezer in Glam Lavender, Satin Sky Blue and Clean White

Trusted Take – David Ludlow, Home Technology Editor:

People are more demanding when it comes to their kitchens, expecting style as much as functionality. Built-in appliances, hidden behind cupboard doors, give style but they’re often compromised on functionality and size, and don’t make a statement. LG’s Objet range, along with Samsung Bespoke and Bertazzoni’s range, give you full appliances with the option to make a real statement.