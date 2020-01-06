LG’s brings a new InstaView with a tasty built-in airfryer to CES 2020

LG took to the stage at CES this morning to unveil some exciting new tech and the focus was on AI for the Korean smart home giant. Among these intelligent upgrades was the new LG InstaView ThinQ Oven.

The smart appliance brings LG’s see-through door tech to the brand’s oven range. Oh, and also a pretty nifty airfryer.

The addition of InstaView means you’ll no longer need to worry about opening the door too early when you’re feeling impatient.

Just knock twice to take a peak and find out if your food is burning without letting any heat escape and creating a potential dinner disaster. Sure you could just turn the light on, but knocking somehow just feels more fun.

That said, the highlight of the oven is definitely the airfryer. The oven combines LG’s usual True Convection feature with the built-in fryer so you can make some delicious fried food without taking up any precious counter space.

It’s good for you too. Airfrying also allows you to get extra crispy, thoroughly cooked food out of your oven with less oil than conventional fryers.

That means it’s healthier, right?

One of the most handy additions is the smart recipe feature. Your LG oven will now allow you to access hundreds of thousands of recipes across a range of websites and send the cooking instructions directly to your oven so you can follow along seamlessly.

The InstaView ThinQ Oven wasn’t the only smart kitchen appliance LG announced at the keynote. The company also unveiled the LG ThinQ Washer and Dryer as well as an icy upgrade to the InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator and an LG Signature wine cellar with “optimal vintage technology” to keep your wine aging perfectly. Fancy.

LG didn’t let on to when exactly the new appliances would hit shops but if you’re in the market for a new oven (or a new airdryer?) it might be worth holding out for this super smart two-in-one.

