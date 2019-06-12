LG has unveiled the world’s first monitors with a mere one millisecond response time.

The LG UltraGear Nano IPS Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitors launched at E3 2019 and comes with a whole range of features to make gamers’ eyes light up.

LG calls the world-first 1ms response rate monitors “the complete package, enabling players to enjoy the most immersive gaming experience yet”. Beyond the insanely quick response time, the LG UltraGear will come with a 144Hz refresh rate – overclockable to 175Hz. The monitors also employ Nano IPS technology to achieve top-notch colour reproduction.

The UltraGear range will come in two sizes – a 38-inch and a 27-inch. The larger model has a WQHD resolution (3840×1600) while the smaller display is QHD (2560×1440).

The 38-inch model has a 21:9 aspect ratio, supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Nvidia G-Sync. While the 26-inch model supports HDR10 and is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. G-Sync on the UltraGear models has been certified by Nvidia through more than 300 tests of performance and image quality.

The 38-inch version also gets LG’s Sphere Lighting 2.0 to add some style vis RGB lights on the back of the monitor. Both displays have a wide colour gamut (DCI-P3 98%) – this will translate to smooth and vibrant images. The 38-inch model can reach 450 nits of brightness while the 27-inch model caps off at 350 nits.

LG has some of its own settings onboard that it claims are tailor-made for gamers. The settings include a Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair for enhanced accuracy in first-person shooter games.

The LG UltraGear Nano IPS Nvidia G-Sync monitors will be available to buy in the United States from next month – with pre-orders beginning on July 1. For Europe, LG states the monitors will come to European markets in the third quarter of 2019 and there’s no word on pricing just yet.