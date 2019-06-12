LG’s new gaming displays mean you’ll never be able to blame your hardware again

, in News

LG has unveiled the world’s first monitors with a mere one millisecond response time.

The LG UltraGear Nano IPS Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitors launched at E3 2019 and comes with a whole range of features to make gamers’ eyes light up.

LG calls the world-first 1ms response rate monitors “the complete package, enabling players to enjoy the most immersive gaming experience yet”. Beyond the insanely quick response time, the LG UltraGear will come with a 144Hz refresh rate – overclockable to 175Hz. The monitors also employ Nano IPS technology to achieve top-notch colour reproduction.

Related: Best monitors

LG UltraGear

The UltraGear range will come in two sizes – a 38-inch  and a 27-inch. The larger model has a WQHD resolution (3840×1600) while the smaller display is QHD (2560×1440).

The 38-inch model has a 21:9 aspect ratio, supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Nvidia G-Sync. While the 26-inch model supports HDR10 and is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. G-Sync on the UltraGear models has been certified by Nvidia through more than 300 tests of performance and image quality.

The 38-inch version also gets LG’s Sphere Lighting 2.0 to add some style vis RGB lights on the back of the monitor. Both displays have a wide colour gamut (DCI-P3 98%) – this will translate to smooth and vibrant images. The 38-inch model can reach 450 nits of brightness while the 27-inch model caps off at 350 nits.

Related: Best gaming PCs

LG has some of its own settings onboard that it claims are tailor-made for gamers. The settings include a Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair for enhanced accuracy in first-person shooter games.

The LG UltraGear Nano IPS Nvidia G-Sync monitors will be available to buy in the United States from next month – with pre-orders beginning on July 1. For Europe, LG states the monitors will come to European markets in the third quarter of 2019 and there’s no word on pricing just yet.

Why we’re different

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Trusted Reviews may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tell us what you think.