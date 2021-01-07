LG’s lightweight laptops see an Intel-flavoured upgrade

LG has announced its Gram line up of laptops will be upgraded with Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors in 2021.

Five new Gram models will be introduced this year, including 17-inch, 16-inch and 14-inch versions. The latter two will also be available in 2-in-1 form factors.

Every one of those laptops will be equipped with Intel’s new Tiger Lake processor, improving both the CPU and integrated GPU speeds on 2020’s range.

The more advanced processors should allow the laptops to become even faster at loading webpages, opening apps and juggling intensive workloads. The inclusion of the Intel Iris Xe graphics should also see improved performance levels for entry-level gaming, although don’t expect it to be powerful enough to run the likes of CyberPunk.

Despite the internal upgrades, LG has managed to retain the headline-grabbing lightweight form factors for all of the Gram laptops. The 17-inch model weighs just 1350g, while the 14-inch option is even lighter at 999g. 17-inch laptops typically weigh around 2kg, emphasising the impressive qualities of the Gram series.

We gave the LG Gram 2020 a 4.5 out of 5 score last year and said in our verdict, “The LG Gram 17 (2020) is the best 17-inch laptop you can buy for basic tasks such as web browsing and video streaming, thanks to its astonishingly light design.”

While we’re yet to go hands on with the LG Gram 17 2021, it looks like LG is playing it safe by building upon its previous generation of laptops.

Other specs for the new Gram laptops include 8/16GB RAM, M.2 Dual SSD slots and a 2560 x 1600 resolution IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The traditional clamshell models with be available in three colours: White, Silver and Black. The 2-in-1 models, meanwhile, will be available in Silver, Black and Green.

LG is yet to offer any pricing or release date information, but expect the new Gram laptops to launch in the coming months.