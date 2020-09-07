LG’s entry-level BX is its most affordable OLED of 2020

LG’s BX OLED has finally gone on sale, and it’s the South Korean manufacturer’s cheapest OLED set for 2020.

LG’s entry-level B series OLED TV is usually the last of its OLED TVs to go on sale, and LG has confirmed that the BX is available to purchase from retailers such as Currys and John Lewis & Partners.

The B series OLEDs tend to use a less advanced picture processor (hence the more affordable price). Rather than use the α9 Gen 3 processor seen on the CX OLED and GX OLED, the BX opts for the α7 Gen 3 processor that’s used on LG’s premium 4K NanoCell sets.

The list of features is effectively the same as what’s on the premium OLEDs. There’s support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound, the former tailoring Dolby Vision HDR to suit the lighting conditions for your room; the latter providing higher-quality TV audio. Filmmaker Mode is also included, though there’s literally no content been made available in the format yet.

LG’s ThinQ AI tech turns the TV into a central smart hub for the home with support for Google Assistant and built-in Amazon Alexa. Connections are downgraded from the CX and GX. Instead of all the HDMI ports supporting the 2.1 spec, there are only two, with the other two supporting the HDMI 2.0 spec. You still get eARC compatibility for piping through Dolby Atmos content.

LG’s webOS interface has nearly all the apps you’d want in Apple TV, Disney+ and Netflix. There’s still no Freeview Play, but there is the BBC iPlayer app, which arrived at the beginning of September. We’re still waiting on word for the rest of the UK catch-up apps.

And the BX continues LG’s approach to gaming with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, as well as VRR and ALLM for slicker gaming responses and auto-switching into Game Mode. There’s 120fps support, which may make this an ideal OLED if the next-gen consoles are confirmed to cost a pretty penny.

The LG BX is available to purchase in 55-inch (£1299) and 65-inch (£1999) sizes now.

