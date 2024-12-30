LG’s bendable 5K OLED monitor is an early shout for star of CES 2025

Christmas week – or ‘The Christmas Taint’ as I heard it called by an especially unsavoury individual this week – is for cheese, darts, and LG previewing its CES announcements.

Ahead of the big CES 2025 expo that gets underway with January 6 press conferences, LG has given us a look at its 2025 OLED gaming monitor line up.

The headliner this year is the UltraGear GX9 series, which offers a curved OLED panel, which in some cases can be bent to the user’s preference.

This model is the LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A), which has a 45-inch panel with a 5K (5120 x 2160) resolution. You can have it completely flat, or you can bend it yourself to a curve of up to 900R. Remember, the lower the number when it comes to curvature, the deeper the curve.

In a news release, LG says this “is the world’s first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display. The 45-inch monitor can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience.”

This model has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a dual mode that enables 16:9 in preferred circumstances. LG reckons the 32:9 aspect ratio preferred by some manufacturers makes for an awkward content compatibility experience.

There one-touch switching between preferred screen resolution and frame rate combinations too. Picture sizes can be set to a virtual 39-inches, 34-inches and 27-inches.

The company also promises an anti-glare, low reflection screen coating meaning a better experience for gamers in brighter rooms. The ultra-fast 0.03ms response time means the monitor will also keep up with your gameplay demands.

LG is also launching a companion model which has a fixed 800R curvature. The LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 45GX950A) also has a 45-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect radio and 5K2K resolution.

“Like its bendable sibling, the 45GX950A features Dual-Mode functionality with eight customisable configurations and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90W power delivery,” LG says.

“This ensures seamless compatibility with the latest graphics cards and features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) while enabling convenient device charging. Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the monitor has reduced screen tearing for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.”

We’ll be checking out both of these OLED monitors on the show floor at CES 2025 next week.