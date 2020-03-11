LG’s 2020 TVs will have quick access to Disney Plus – and they’ll arrive very soon

The company has just announced that its gearing up to release its mega batch of TVs for 2020. The new line is stuffed full of OLED screens and, more importantly, will come with Netflix, Apple TV and Disney Plus apps pre-installed.

LG loves to boast about its OLED screens, which apparently offer “the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and an infinite contrast.” So it’s not surprising that the company is tooting its own horn about the new 2020 line-up, which features a grand total of 14 new OLED models.

At the top end of the line-up is a couple of swish looking 8K models in the new ZX range. There’s no doubt that the 88- and 77-inch models in this range will deliver near-perfect images, but they will also probably be painfully expensive. LG’s previous 88-inch 8K TV cost £30k, so unless you’re looking for something to fit in with the decor of your private mansion, the ZX series probably won’t interest you.

Of more interest is LG’s 4K offering, which spans across a B and C series. That B series will have a slightly older processor (an α7 Gen 3) while the C series will have the newer α9 Gen 3. Both models will come in 77, 65, and 55-inch variation – but the C series will also have a 48-inch option.

This smaller screen is the model we’re most excited by, as it could offer a brilliant image for a reasonable price (for context, last year’s OLED C9 55-inch model cost £2499.) Fingers crossed it will be within that range or lower.

On top of the above, LG is rolling out a couple of super-skinny, design-focused OLED lines (the GX series and the WX ‘Wallpaper’ range) and a new line of wallet-friendly NanoCell TVs.

Crucially, all the TVs will have easy-access to the latest streaming services, which is useful for anyone planning on forking out for Disney Plus. Those OLED screens also pack NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility and 120Hz refresh rate, so they should be suitably reactive for gaming.

LG still hasn’t announced the two most important features of the new TVs: the price and release date. However, the company has announced plans to bring the screens to South Korea and the US by the end of this month, with a European release-date set to follow.

