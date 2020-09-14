LG Wing is a rotating phone like you’ve never seen before

LG has officially announced Wing, a completely new phone concept that packs a rotating secondary display.

Just look at the above picture of the LG Wing and you’ll understand why this looks so radically different to anything else we’ve seen this year. Instead of being a typical slab with a screen on the front, the Wing is comprised of two displays: a main 6.8-inch pOLED panel that can rotate 90-degrees to uncover another 3.9-inch panel.

This is certainly unique, but you’re probably thinking why? What benefit does this offer? Well, we’re still a little in the dark and won’t know the full quirkiness until we get a hands-on, however LG has given a few use cases. One shows the phone taking a photo with the screen rotated, so you can hold the main portion of the phone to aid stabilisation. You can see what you’re shooting on the top screen, with the second acting as a home for manual controls.

Another example shows a map on the primary display, with a phone dialler on the other. You’ll also be able to, say, watch a video on the top screen while the lower display shows additional information like the time and notifications.

You’ll be able to create shortcuts that open multiple apps on each display, so you can easily switch between layouts that suit you most.

Of course, you can still use the LG Wing in what LG calls ‘Basic Mode’. This gives you just the main screen in a more traditional view. We’ve haven’t seen the phone for ourselves, but in pictures it doesn’t look too thick which is impressive considering what’s going on.

In terms of cameras, you’ve got a main 64MP sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra wide and another 12MP sensor. LG says you can record from multiple cameras at the same time, including from a 32MP pop-up front camera. These files can then be stitched together and set either a 1:1 or 16:9 aspect ratio.

The main display is a plastic OLED, with a FHD+ resolution and the second screen is glass with a 1240×1080 resolution. The heart of the device is a Snapdragon 765G, with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It’s a 5G device too, if your network supports this.

It’ll be interesting to see how well the 4000mAh handles both of those displays and it’s a bit disappointing to see only an IP54 water resistance rating. Wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+ support are both welcome.

“LG Wing ushers in a new era of mobile discovery and is an exciting beginning to our Explorer Project initiative,” said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “Different than anything else on the market today, this innovative device challenges the industry status quo and provides consumers with a new mobile experience that will open up new ways to think about the smartphone.”

LG has said Wing will launch in South Korea from next month (October) before coming to other regions like North America and Europe. Price still remains a mystery at this stage. We’ve got a device en-route so we’ll be bringing you lots more thoughts on this unique device when we’ve spent a bit of time with it.

