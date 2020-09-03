LG Wing: Everything we know about the rotating display phone

LG looks set to reveal its frankly bonkers phone later this month and we’re pretty excited to see it. The LG Wing appears to have two display panels and a unique rotating design – let’s dive into all the news, rumours and speculation.

There’s been murmurings of the LG Wing for a couple of months now and, in a world of many variations on the folding phone formula, LG definitely seems to have a different take on the future.

The LG Wing somewhat recalls the design of some outlandish rotating screen phones that used to hide a keyboard underneath – but with a 2020 twist.

From the two panels to the rest of the design choices, there’s plenty we still don’t know about the LG Wing. For now, here’s everything you need to know about the phone’s release date, price and design.

LG Wing – Release date

The LG Wing does not yet have a release date but LG has released a teaser/invitation pointing towards a September 14 reveal.

Often when new form factors like this are announced, the release date can still be a while away (take the Surface Duo for example), so it could be some time before we see this phone.

LG also revealed more phones like this could be on the way, saying this new phone is the first in a new experimental “Explorer Project.”

LG Wing – Price

As the LG Wing is yet to even be confirmed by the phone manufacturer, we suspect we are some way off finding out pricing for the device.

With the reveal event expected on September 14, there is a possibility we could hear more than. The price will likely be rather high, with other dual-display/folding phones like the Surface Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 starting in excess of £1200 – but you never know.

LG Wing – Design

The design is pretty much everything when it comes to the LG Wing, offering a rotating display which seems to allow you to easily type messages underneath a landscape canvas.

While the design is definitely eye-catching, are the use-cases going to be worth the trade-offs? There doesn’t seem to be much benefit in the extra display underneath another landscape display – if anything, going landscape will restrict the amount of screen real estate you’ll get for composing a message.

Beyond the typing use case, is there much else this design would allow for? It will be interesting to see what LG proposes as the key reasons to use this phone. Another option could be using the smaller underneath display for other apps while having a video run on the top but use cases definitely seem thin on the ground.

LG Wing – Specs

The specs of the LG Wing are another aspect of the phone where it is still too early to talk about.

These boundary-pushing phones are a mixed bag in terms of specs. Phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 have mostly flagship specs with a few tweaks while the Surface Duo has some outdated internals, with the main focus on the new form-factor.

As the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a second generation device, we’d expect the new LG phone to fall more inline with a first-gen phone like the Surface Duo.

