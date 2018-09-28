LG Watch W7 tipped to launch alongside LG V40 ThinQ – will it rival the Apple Watch 4?

The LG Watch W7 running Google’s Wear OS will reportedly launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ next week, according to reports. The long-tipped smartwatch could finally be ready for the limelight after its existence was revealed all the way back in April.

Should the watch arrive at the October 3 launch, it might be the wearable that spearheads Wear OS’s battle against the Apple Watch Series 4. A lot may depend on whether the smartwatch boasts the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, which promises far greater battery life than its ageing predecessor.

The initial report back in April showed plans for the Wear 2100 SoC to appear within the device, but that was prior to the announcement of Qualcomm’s new chip specifically designed for wearable devices. The timeline would suggest the newer chip could now on board, and might also explain why we’ve heard nothing about the LG Watch W7 for the majority of the summer.

Today’s update comes via noted leakster Evan Blass, who says LG is readying a one-two punch of smartphone and smartwatch during its event. We’ll just say it’s exceptionally rare that the guy is wrong.

Elsewhere, the watch was previously tipped to include a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 LCD display, 768MB of RAM, and 4GB of storage. Interestingly, it’s also tipped to have analogue hands in order to help save on battery life (rumoured to be 240mAh). That would offer a nice combination for folks seeking a combination of the analogue and digital worlds.

Of course the device might be the first to launch carrying the updated version of Wear OS out of the box. That update is rolling out to legacy Wear OS 2.0 devices starting today.

Do you think the LG Watch W7 could carry the torch for Wear OS in its battle with the Apple Watch? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.